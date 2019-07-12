Brave Northumberland man fought off and disarmed bungling raider
A bungling raider was disarmed by his victim and forced out of the house he and an accomplice were attempting to burgle.
Knifeman Christopher Cole, 32, and Michael Robinson, 31, then threw rocks at the Northumberland home’s patio door in a bid to break back in before police arrived.
Traced to a nearby property with Robinson’s dog in tow, the pet was encouraged by its owner to attack and bite the officers.
The police were then able to remove the dog and place both men under arrest without sustaining any serious injury.
Cole, of Woodhorn Drive, Ashington, and Robinson, of Pont Street, Ashington, have now been locked up for nearly 10 years at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting attempted robbery at an earlier hearing.
Robinson also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of affray in connection with the incident on December 1 last year.
The court was told the victim confronted Cole as he tried to force open the patio door open at his Pont Street home.
The thug then attacked the 37-year-old man with a knife before he and Robinson forced their way into the property.
The pair threatened the man and his partner before Cole was disarmed and the raiders forced out of the address.
After contacting the police, the couple saw the thugs return and throw rocks at the patio door to smash the glass and try to force their way inside.
Following the case, Detective Sergeant Nick Smith, one of the investigating officers from Northumbria Police, praised the bravery of the victims.
He said: “This is a great result with the sentence seeing two dangerous offenders who carried out a highly disturbing and horrific act, taken off the streets.
“The victims in this case were very brave and whilst this sentence won’t take away the stress and emotional trauma of the incident, I hope it provides them with some comfort and sense of justice.”
Cole was sentenced to five years in jail and Robinson was sentenced to four years and two months behind bars.