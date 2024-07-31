Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brave mum has encouraged other domestic abuse victims to come forward after seeing her attacker jailed at court.

Violent Curtis Pearson strangled his ex-partner as she held on to her newborn baby in an unprovoked assault back in September 2022.

After being asked to help out with a few chores, 23-year-old Pearson grabbed the woman – who was holding her baby at the time – and strangled her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then shoved her against a wall, striking her twice to the head.

Curtis Pearson, Picture: Northumbria Police

Pearson, of Locomotive Street, Blyth, denied intentional strangulation and common assault but was convicted by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court earlier this year (March 20).

He was back in the dock on May 29 as a judge jailed him for 28 months and handed him a 10-year restraining order, which forbids him from making any contact with the victim.

The 20-year-old victim has now bravely opened up about her ordeal and hopes her case can inspire other domestic abuse victims to speak out – and bring more offenders to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have never been so scared of someone in all my life,” she said. “Curtis has shown no respect for me or my son, and I was so frightened he would hurt me or my baby.

“I am pleased that he has now been jailed and that the court process is now behind me.

“I would like to thank Detective Constable Stacey Ardley for her help and support, and hope my case helps other victims of abuse find the strength to speak out and tell the police.

“By doing so, hopefully you too can find some comfort in knowing the person responsible has been brought to justice. Nobody should suffer in silence – please reach out and talk to somebody.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Con Ardley, the officer in charge of the case, said: “This was a truly appalling incident and must have been terrifying for both the victim and her newborn baby.

“Pearson showed a total disregard for their welfare as he strangled the mum, who at the same time was desperately trying to ensure her baby was not harmed.

“I’m pleased that the severity of his actions have been recognised with a custodial sentence and sincerely hope he takes this time to reflect on his selfish actions.

“This conviction could not have been possible without the victim, who showed such incredible bravery throughout. I’d like to thank her – and would echo her plea for other victims of abuse to come forward. You will be listened to and we will take action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who is a victim of abuse can contact officers via the ‘Report’ page of Northumbria Police’s website or by calling 101. If you are in immediate danger always call 999.