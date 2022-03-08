Boy racer who killed his girlfriend while showing off in Blyth is jailed

Cameron Holdsworth (left) was jailed for seven years after a crash which killed his girlfriend Hannah Inman in Blyth.

Cameron Holdsworth ploughed into the heavy goods vehicle on the evening of October 1, 2019, after driving at excess speed on the wrong side of the road.

The collision on Coniston Road in Blyth sadly killed passenger Hannah Inman, 21, who was in a relationship with Holdsworth.

An investigation later confirmed that Holdsworth – driving a yellow Skoda Fabia – was travelling at nearly twice the legal speed limit in the moments prior to the collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, the 24-year-old defendant appeared at Newcastle Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after the court heard he had been driving at speed to impress friends.

And Holdsworth, of Fishburn, County Durham, was jailed for seven years.

Following the hearing, Hannah’s heartbroken family released a statement paying tribute to their “shining star” who will always be “missed and loved by many”.

The family said: “Hannah, our gorgeous girl. You left us without warning, not even a goodbye.

“We didn’t see this coming, it hit us by surprise and when you left a part of us died.

“You are our shining star, bright and beautiful. Your smile and infectious laugh would brighten anyone’s day.

“You will always be missed and loved by many. Every day for the rest of our lives, we will be loving and missing you – rest in peace, sleep tight my baby girl. LYFAA.”

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, condemned Holdsworth’s dangerous actions behind the wheel and says the incident should act as a serious reminder of the potential consequences of driving irresponsibly and at excess speed.

Sgt Roberts said: “No sentence today could have taken away the pain and anguish that Hannah’s family have felt ever since this terrible incident.

“A young woman with everything to live for needlessly lost her life and had her future taken away from her.

"Our thoughts remain with Hannah’s family and friends as they attempt to come to terms with their devastating loss.

“Our investigation proved that Holdsworth was driving at up to 56mph in a 30mph limit in the moments before the crash, and his car had gone onto the wrong side of the road before it collided with the heavy goods vehicle.

“We also discovered a significant amount of modifications to the vehicle he drove. These modifications disabled safety systems and were made to make the vehicle faster.

“His decisions that night have destroyed more than one family and have had irreversible consequences.”

Sgt Roberts added: “I sincerely hope this case acts as a reminder to everybody that our roads are not a racetrack and the laws are there for a reason – to protect all road users.

“If you take the law into your own hands while behind the wheel of a car, your actions could lead to serious or fatal injury – and lead to a full and robust police investigation."