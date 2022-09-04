Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The body was found on land close to the A696 near the village of Kirkwhelpington on Sunday, September 4.

He is still to be formally identified but Mr Coshan’s family has been made aware.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts remain with Peter’s family at this incredibly difficult time and we are continuing to provide them with support.

Undated handout file photo issued by Police Scotland of Peter Coshan.

“I would like to take the opportunity to pass on our thanks to everyone who has come forward with information which has helped our investigation.”