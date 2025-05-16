A Northumberland woman has been banned from keeping animals for life after failing to meet the needs of 11 pet rats – some of which starved to death.

Charlotte Gower of Hambleton Street, Blyth was found to be in breach of a previous 10-year ban on keeping animals which had been imposed in 2014.

Gower was sentenced to an 18 month Community Order with 25 days of Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, plus 100 hours of unpaid work. She was also ordered to pay costs of £500 and a victim surcharge of £114.

On May 8, the court heard that when the RSPCA visited a property in Newton Aycliffe, in October 2023, the tenant had abandoned the premises, leaving numerous cages containing dead and live rats. There were also two fish tanks filled with green water.

Multiple dead and starving rats were found in the abandoned home.

RSPCA Inspector Heidi Cleaver said: “The stench of death hit us as soon as the door was opened. The electricity was off, so we had to use the torches on our mobile phones for light. There were flies all over the walls.”

Inspector Cleaver added: “None of the rat cages had food or water in them and they were all piled high with faecal matter, urine and dead rotting carcasses, which were at various stages of being eaten and decomposition.”

The rats and fish were seized by the police, transferred into the care of the RSPCA and taken to a local vet. There were seven male rats, four female, and at least 15 dead rats.

In the following days, more live rats were found in the premises at Hambledon Street.

The vet said: “For the initial rats who perished, starvation alone was the likely cause of death.

"The rats who fed on their corpses may also have contracted bacterial infections from the decaying flesh that contributed to their demise, and starvation results in suppression of the immune system.

“Their choice to leave these animals without food, water, or adequate support caused unnecessary suffering.”

In mitigation, the defence cited a history of mental health issues, abuse and alcohol addiction.

Inspector Cleaver added: “It is a pet owner’s legal responsibility to properly look after any animal in their care.

“For those who find themselves struggling, there are many reputable animal welfare charities and we encourage anybody in a difficult situation to seek support.”