Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheldon Flanighan had been socialising with his pal Wayne Common on Saturday, April 1 this year at the Bay Horse Inn in Cramlington, when they were both run over by Toby Kelly outside the bar.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Kelly struck Mr Flanighan by reversing over him, before going on to strike him again by driving forwards onto his body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paramedics rushed to the scene but the 55-year-old, who worked for the North East Ambulance Service, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toby Kelly.

Mr Common suffered life-threatening injuries but survived.

Prosecutors say Mr Flanighan may have gone outside to prevent Kelly from drink-driving or to stop the trouble that started in the pub from continuing outside.

Kelly, 38, of Wansbeck Avenue, Blyth, denied murder and attempted murder but was convicted by a jury of both charges.

Part way through the trial he pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Flanighan and causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Common but insisted he did not intend to hurt anyone.

Cramlington man Sheldon Flanighan died after being knocked down outside The Bay Horse on April 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly told jurors he drove his van towards people that night to scare them because he thought he was about to be attacked and had not intended to hurt anyone.

He now faces life behind bars and will be sentenced next Wednesday.

Kelly accepted during his evidence Mr Flanighan and others "probably did have good intentions" when he left the pub.

Juror heard Mr Flanighan and Mr Common had gone to the pub with another friend, called Kevin Patterson, that night.

Sheldon Flanighan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men were just metres away from Kelly, his partner Shannon Wooden, and their friend David Fairclough, who had been drinking inside the bar for several hours.

The court heard that the three had been told by staff they would no longer be served alcohol, which led to Ms Wooden smashing a number of glasses on the floor in frustration.

Footage then showed Kelly engaging in an altercation with Ms Wooden inside the bar with the pair grappling with each other on the floor.

Jurors heard that Kelly was later seen dragging her out of the pub by her legs towards the car park. This led to Mr Flanighan and Mr Common also leaving the pub, and entering the car park, the court was told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Flanighan suffered a catalogue of serious injuries including a severely fractured leg, over 30 broken ribs, and extensive fractures to the base of his skull.

Mr Common had head and elbow injuries, a laceration to his spleen and fractured ribs.

The court was told that one witness, whose girlfriend worked inside the Bay Horse Inn, heard the two victims approach the defendant to say he should not hit a woman.

Speaking after the trial Detective Chief Inspector Dave Johnson, of Northumbria Police, praised Sheldon’s family for their strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This has been the most incredibly difficult year for Wayne and Sheldon’s loved ones as they continue to grieve, and I am pleased that the jury returned the right verdict today.

“Kelly’s actions were despicable and there was absolutely no need for Sheldon to lose his life, or for Wayne to sustain the serious injuries he did. This pointless violence has caused so much pain and I hope that today offers a sense of closure to the families, and to the wider community, who I know have been deeply affected by this.

“I have no idea what was going through Kelly’s mind when he made the decision to get in his van and use it as a weapon. Nothing good will ever come from a situation like that and as we’ve sadly seen in this case, there was nothing but tragic consequences for all involved.

“I hope the courts recognise the severity of Kelly’s offending because his violence, anger and disregard for life mean he is not suitable to live in our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad