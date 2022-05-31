The family were evicted from their council owned property in Sixth Avenue, Blyth. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.

Melina Nixon and Alan Cairns were evicted from their Northumberland County Council owned home on 2 Sixth Avenue last week following a catalogue of serious criminal and anti-social incidents over a prolonged period by themselves and members of their family, which amounted to breaches of their tenancy agreement.

The family have caused persistent nuisance and annoyance and have been intimidating towards their neighbours and both Alan Nixon and his son Michael Nixon have been convicted of a number of shoplifting offences.

Michael Nixon was also convicted for criminal damage and there were threats of violence, shouting and verbal abuse of neighbours and passers-by.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On March 3 last year, the defendant’s son Michael Alan Nixon was convicted of the serious offence of affray at Newcastle Crown Court.

The conviction followed an incident on May 7, 2020, where Michael Nixon had tried to smash his way into the premises, and he then attempted to hit a neighbour with a spade. Michael Nixon was living at the premises at the time of the offence.

Northumberland County Council, working in partnership with Northumbria Police, carried out the eviction through the courts.

It is the fifth eviction the council has undertaken this year as it clamps down on persistent anti-social behaviour and sends a clear message that crime and antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated on its estates.

Northumberland County Councillor Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for community services, said: "Seeking the eviction of a tenant is not a decision we take lightly, but our message is strong and clear; anti-social behaviour and criminal behaviour, whether it takes place in the property or in the community, will not be tolerated and is taken very seriously by this council.