Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Geoffrey O’Brien, of Ford Drive, went to the Bedlington home of a woman in her 90s on May 1, 2023, claimed he had cleaned her guttering, and demanded payment.

When she left the front door to fetch him some water at his request, he entered her property and stole her purse from the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim noticed the purse was missing and her relative contacted her bank, which found her stolen card had been used to buy cigarettes nearby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geoffrey O’Brien pleaded guilty to all three offences at Newcastle Crown Court. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

Three days later O’Brien, 29, yanked a bag from the shoulder of a woman walking alone in Bedlington, knocking her off balance.

Northumbria Police reviewed CCTV footage of both incidents and identified O’Brien as their suspect.

He was soon arrested and charged with robbery, burglary, and fraud by false representation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Brien pleaded guilty to all three offences at Newcastle Crown Court on October 26, and was handed a prison sentence of three and a half years.

He has also been forced to pay compensation to his victims and been given a seven-year restraining order against them.

Detective Inspector Jude Scott, from Northumbria Police’s burglary team, said: “O’Brien is a persistent and remorseless offender who has clearly targeted vulnerable women on their own who he knew he could overpower and manipulate.

“These types of crime are invasive and extremely scary for the victims, especially as O’Brien used the good will of one of the victims to get inside her house, only to go on and steal from her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to praise their bravery in these cases as they both immediately informed us of these crimes and provided us with a lot of valuable information.

“This is a fantastic result, and I am extremely pleased O’Brien is now rightly behind bars for his disgraceful actions.”

DI Scott encouraged the public to ensure valuables are kept out of sight and doors and windows are properly locked.

She added: “Thieves often use distraction techniques to get inside the houses of their targets, so ensure you are checking the IDs of workpeople and not leaving strangers unsupervised if they do come inside.