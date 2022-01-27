Police have banned the tenant after complaints from neighbours.

A full closure order has been served on the property on Ford Drive by Northumberland Magistrates for a period of three months, during which time the occupants are not allowed to return to the premises.

The closure order follows an investigation by anti-social behaviour officers from Northumberland County Council’s housing service, assisted by Northumbria Police.

Northumbria Police and the Council received numerous complaints from local residents about alleged disorder and anti-social behaviour at the property.

Neighbours had to endure episodes of fighting, arguing and excessive noise in and around the address with various people coming and going.

Last week, the council – supported by police – secured a closure order which bans anybody apart from essential workmen entering the premises.

The order – granted by Northumberland Magistrates’ Court on January 14 – will last for an initial three months but could be extended. Anyone who breaches the order faces a possible jail term.

County Councillor Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for community services, said: “Despite our efforts to resolve the problems with visits and letters, our warnings to this tenant were ignored.

"We hope that this Closure Order sends out a strong message that behaviour which ruins the quality of life for other people in Northumberland will not be tolerated.

"Our tenants and other residents in the area have a right to live in their homes in peace and without fear.”

Inspector Jon Caisley, of Northumbria Police, said: “We know that the tenants inside this address have caused misery for their long-suffering neighbours, and we are delighted for them that is order has now been secured.

“We have done everything possible in order to shut this address down to visitors.

“We will continue to closely monitor the area, and should anyone breach this order, they will face criminal repercussions and potential time behind bars.”