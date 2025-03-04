A teenager has been jailed for six years – after a one-punch attack tragically killed a much-loved family man and serving soldier in Blyth.

Shortly after 3.15am on Sunday, October 6, 2024, police were alerted to a disturbance on Stanley Street.

Emergency services were deployed after it was reported there had been a fight involving multiple people, with one man unresponsive after sustaining a serious head injury.

Fast-time enquiries, including a trawl of CCTV, quickly revealed that two groups had left Déjà Vu nightclub around 15-minutes earlier, before becoming involved in a brief verbal altercation.

Mason Ibbotson (left) and his victim, Shaun Roberts.

Mason Ibbotson was identified on footage as punching his victim, Corporal Shaun ‘Robbo’ Roberts once, causing him to fall to the ground and become unconscious.

In the moments after, the 18-year-old was seen to throw his hands in the air in celebration and hug someone, before fleeing the scene on foot.

Robbo, aged 35, who had been visiting the area for work, was rushed to hospital in a life-threatening condition and placed in a critical care unit.

The serving army soldier, from Rutland, tragically passed away on November 1 after his life-support was withdrawn.

Ibbotson, aged 18, was arrested and brought into police custody the morning after the assault on suspicion of unlawful wounding.

Witnesses described overhearing a male matching his description say: “I’ve got blood on my hands. I think I’ve just killed someone.”

Ibbotson attended Mid and South East Magistrates’ Court on December 16 where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

On Monday he appeared before a judge at Newcastle Crown Court who sentenced him to six years in prison.

During the hearing, a statement was read out from Robbo’s wife, Ellys, speaking of her family’s pain.

She said: “From that day, none of our lives were ever the same. I couldn’t tell our children if their daddy would wake up, or if they’d be able to speak to him again.”

Ellys described her husband as a devoted father of four children, and “one of the most selfless people” she had ever met.

Following a tough start in life, she said that “his family, friends and career were his pride and joy” and he would step back into “dad mode” after weeks of working away.

She spoke of Robbo’s bravery, including a time he was praised for running into the line of fire to save a fellow soldier.

Ellys added: “I have to sit with my children and explain to them repeatedly what happened to their daddy, this is on a daily basis because of their ages they all have a different understanding. No sentence will ever make any of this easier or bring him back.”

Detective chief inspector Rebecca Fenney, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team added: “No result will change or reverse the tragic events leading to Robbo’s senseless death – our thoughts remain with all of his loved ones as they try to navigate life without him.

“Ibbotson made a decision to act in such a manner and as a result of one single punch, he’s destroyed countless lives forever.

“His immediate response to causing someone such harm was to celebrate and cheer in the street – while his victim lay on the ground unconscious.”