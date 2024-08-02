Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A reckless robber who terrified a shop worker after threatening them with a machete in Northumberland has been jailed.

Jason Crosby first entered the premises on Plessey Road in Blyth on the afternoon of May 27, purchasing a bottle of cider.

However, the 36-year-old returned at around 7.15pm the same day with a black mask covering his face, and pulled out a machete.

Crosby demanded cash and cigarettes and left the scene after being given a quantity of bank notes and one packet.

Jason Crosby. Picture: Northumbria Police

Northumbria Police swiftly launched an investigation, and Crosby was soon identified following quick-time enquiries.

He was arrested at his home address the following day and was subsequently charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Crosby, of Croft Road, Blyth, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on May 26 where overwhelming evidence left him with no option but to plead guilty.

On Wednesday, he was jailed for three years and four months at the same court.

Leading the investigation, Detective Constable Adam Goodwin, of Northumbria Police, said: “Crosby’s decision to arm himself with a weapon could have had fatal consequences, and he subjected the member of staff to an incredibly traumatic ordeal.

“Thanks to their bravery, we have quickly been able to bring Crosby to justice as he begins a lengthy custodial sentence.

“This is a fantastic outcome which crucially spares the victim from having to relive the experience at trial.”

Victims of robbery can report a crime in progress by calling 999, or report suspicious activity by sending a private message on social media or via the live chat or ‘Report’ page on the Force website.