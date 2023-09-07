Blyth restaurant and takeaway China Cook fined £10k for hiring someone without a work permit
and live on Freeview channel 276
China Cook, on Waterloo Road, was visited by Immigration Enforcement officers on December 8, 2022 and one person was arrested for illegal working.
The £10,000 penalty was served on the restaurant and takeaway on January 4.
China Cook has also been subject to two fines from Northumberland County Council in recent years for fire safety regulation breaches.
A Home Office spokesperson said: “Illegal working causes untold harm to our communities, cheating honest workers out of employment, putting vulnerable people at risk, and defrauding the public purse.
“Illegal working visits are up by more than 50% on last year and arrests have more than doubled, with more people arrested in 2023 than during the whole of 2022 as a result of this activity.
"We are also removing those with no right to be in the UK.”