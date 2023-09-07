Watch more videos on Shots!

China Cook, on Waterloo Road, was visited by Immigration Enforcement officers on December 8, 2022 and one person was arrested for illegal working.

The £10,000 penalty was served on the restaurant and takeaway on January 4.

China Cook has also been subject to two fines from Northumberland County Council in recent years for fire safety regulation breaches.

China Cook on Waterloo Road in Blyth. (Photo by Google)

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Illegal working causes untold harm to our communities, cheating honest workers out of employment, putting vulnerable people at risk, and defrauding the public purse.

“Illegal working visits are up by more than 50% on last year and arrests have more than doubled, with more people arrested in 2023 than during the whole of 2022 as a result of this activity.