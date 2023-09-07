News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Blyth restaurant and takeaway China Cook fined £10k for hiring someone without a work permit

A restaurant in Blyth has been fined £10,000 for employing someone who did not have the legal right to work in the UK.
By Craig Buchan
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 15:15 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

China Cook, on Waterloo Road, was visited by Immigration Enforcement officers on December 8, 2022 and one person was arrested for illegal working.

The £10,000 penalty was served on the restaurant and takeaway on January 4.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

China Cook has also been subject to two fines from Northumberland County Council in recent years for fire safety regulation breaches.

China Cook on Waterloo Road in Blyth. (Photo by Google)China Cook on Waterloo Road in Blyth. (Photo by Google)
China Cook on Waterloo Road in Blyth. (Photo by Google)
Most Popular

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Illegal working causes untold harm to our communities, cheating honest workers out of employment, putting vulnerable people at risk, and defrauding the public purse.

“Illegal working visits are up by more than 50% on last year and arrests have more than doubled, with more people arrested in 2023 than during the whole of 2022 as a result of this activity.

"We are also removing those with no right to be in the UK.”