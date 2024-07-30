Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who raped a teenage girl has been locked up for 12 years for his crimes – with his then-girlfriend also jailed for perverting the course of justice.

Aaron Davison, now 31, targeted his victim during the early hours of the morning at an address in Northumberland in July 2020.

Davison climbed into bed with the girl before sexually assaulting her and then raping her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim bravely disclosed what had happened to a family member who then informed police.

Aaron Davison and Sarah Pringle. Picture: Northumbria Police

Davison was immediately arrested but denied the allegations put before him.

The subsequent investigation revealed that his partner at the time, Sarah Pringle, 29, had washed Davison’s clothing in a bid to stop him being prosecuted and remove any evidence.

She had also provided a false statement to officers in an attempt to confound police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a complex and long-spanning investigation, led by the Force’s Safeguarding Department, in May 2023, Davison of Lapwing Close, Blyth, was charged with three offences of rape, sexual assault and assault on a female by penetration.

Pringle, of Fontburn, Ellington, was also charged in May 2023 with one count of perverting the course of justice.

The pair stood trial at Newcastle Crown Court in May this year, where they were both found guilty of all offences.

And on Monday, at that same court, Davison was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment and Pringle was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davison was also made to sign to the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Detective Constable Karen Douglas, of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding Department, led the investigation.

She said: “Davison preyed on a teenager in a cold and careless way, subjecting her to the worst ordeal imaginable. He then lied about his crimes, not worrying at all about the long-term effects this would have on her.

“He is undoubtedly a danger to our wider communities.

“I absolutely welcome this sentence and hope it provides his brave survivor with some degree of closure and a sense of justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to praise her for her bravery. I know it’s never easy to come forward, but her courage and composure during the investigation means he has been outed for what he is – a rapist.”

Det Con Douglas added: “I hope this sentence serves as a stark warning to those among us who believe they can get away with crimes such as these; you can’t, and you won’t.

“No one should ever have to endure this type of assault and support is available from our officers, charities, and the support services we work with day-in-day-out.