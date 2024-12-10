Blyth pub damaged after vehicle strikes the premises

By Lauren Coulson
Published 10th Dec 2024, 14:05 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 15:39 BST
A Blyth pub has been damaged after a driver reportedly struck the premises with a vehicle.

Police were called to The Isabella after a vehicle drove into the building around closing time on Monday, December 9.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At about 11pm yesterday (Monday), we received a report that a vehicle struck a premises on Southend Avenue in Blyth.

"The driver of the vehicle then left the scene.

The Isabella, Blyth. Picture: Google.placeholder image
The Isabella, Blyth. Picture: Google.

"No-one is reported to have sustained injuries.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, and to locate those involved.

“Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by sending a private message on social media, using live chat on our website, or by completing a crime update form, quoting crime number: 145565K/24.

The Isabella is open as usual and customers are asked to use the side double doors.

