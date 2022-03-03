Blyth neighbour who tormented his community is evicted

Hambledon Street, in Blyth. Picture from Google Maps

Northumbria Police received dozens of complaints about alleged drug related disorder and anti-social behaviour taking place at an address on Hambledon Street, Blyth.

Among the complaints include fighting, arguing and excessive noise in and around the address with various people coming and going, as well as reports of abusive behaviour towards neighbours and drug use.

Officers previously slapped a partial closure order on the problem tenant, which prevented him from welcoming guests into the property and risking eviction if he ignored the ban.

Sgt Wayne Daniels, of the Blyth Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Predictably, the tenant breached the partial closure order almost immediately and, after years of tormenting his neighbours, there was no reprieve for him and no offer of a second chance and he was issued with a Closure Order evicting him from the property today.”

Sgt Daniels added: “Nobody should have to put up with feeling intimidated in their own street, and frankly, the tenant and those attending his address made life a misery for many families living nearby.

“A lot of people in the street were afraid to speak out and suffered in silence for a long time but once we were alerted to what was happening, we weren’t going to simply stand by, we had to act.

“I hope this acts as a strong warning to others – action will be taken against you for the good of the community and if you can’t be a considerate and law-abiding neighbour, you face being evicted from your home.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: “Anti-social behaviour can really get people down.

“Sometimes they feel too worried to raise concerns too, but no one should be putting up with this at all and Northumbria Police have sent out a very strong message here.

“Evictions are always a last resort but it is very clear – enough was enough.”

She added: “I support the tough action that has been taken and hope this news brings welcome relief to the neighbours in Blyth who have suffered from living close by.