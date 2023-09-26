News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles

Blyth man whose machine gun components were intercepted at a German airport handed five year sentence

A Northumberland man has begun a five-year prison sentence after machine gun components were seized at a German airport en route to his home, despite him not having a firearms licence.
By Craig Buchan
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Victor Tuff, 62, pleaded guilty to nine firearms offences at Newcastle Crown Court in February and was handed the five-year sentence at the same court last week.

Northumbria Police searched a large wooden structure at Tuff’s home at Millcroft Court in Blyth and a car parked at his workshop, also in Blyth, after the gun components were seized and discovered several pistols, other gun parts, and live ammunition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He had not held a firearms licence since 2017. The judge also ordered Tuff to forfeit all the items and pay almost £200.

Victor Tuff was sentenced after a Glock pistol, machine gun components, and other weapons were found. (Photo by Northumbria Police)Victor Tuff was sentenced after a Glock pistol, machine gun components, and other weapons were found. (Photo by Northumbria Police)
Victor Tuff was sentenced after a Glock pistol, machine gun components, and other weapons were found. (Photo by Northumbria Police)
Most Popular

Detective Constable Ross Charlton said: “We take a strong stance against those who own or attempt to import offensive weapons and have been working with partners both locally and nationally to make sure parcels from overseas are intercepted and seized, and the local police force notified.

“This helps to keep our neighbourhoods safe as it prevents weapons from falling into the wrong hands and means anyone trying to deliberately flout the law will be brought to our attention.

DC Charlton added: “Simply having an offensive weapon in your home is enough to risk prosecution and it will be seized with or without your consent, which is what happened in Tuff’s case.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“On a search of the Tuff’s property and workshop, it was clear there was a haul of suspicious items, most of which turned out to be illegal as he had been without the appropriate licence for a number of years.”