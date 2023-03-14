Ross Fyfe, 35, was handed a Community Behaviour Order (CBO) earlier this year for his prolific abuse of the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS), who he would call relentlessly.

He would repeatedly make bogus calls to the service, who would attend only to be verbally and physically harmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on January 20, Fyfe’s ill-treatment of emergency workers peaked, when he assaulted a paramedic by punching them in the stomach, leading to the imposition of the order.

Ross Fyfe, from Blyth, has been jailed for four months.

The terms of the CBO prohibit Fyfe from acting in an anti-social manner to emergency service workers and the wider public, and contacting services for any reason other than in an emergency.

However, only 11 days after the order was imposed, paramedics attended Fyfe’s Blyth address after receiving reports of him being in pain. When they arrived, they were met with an onslaught of verbal abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

Fyfe, of Holystone Avenue, Blyth, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court where he was sentenced to four months imprisonment for breach of the CBO. The order remains in place for three years.

Neighbourhood Inspector Jonathan Caisley, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a fantastic result and shows just how resolutely we will continue to support our partners.

“People join the emergency services to help those most in need, however their valuable time is being wasted responding to spurious incidents such as these.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Demand on our ambulance service is at an all-time high, and we need to do everything we can to avoid wasting valuable resources which may be needed elsewhere.”

Stephen Segasby, Chief Operating Officer at North East Ambulance Service, said: “Frequent callers take up considerable time for our service, which can impact our response to other patients. In a time where we have faced unprecedented pressure and demand, this has a significant impact to those in need.