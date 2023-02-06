Martin Shaw appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, where he was sentenced to three years behind bars. Picture: Northumbria Police copyright. No reproduction without permission.

Martin Shaw's victim, who was his on-off partner, was mourning the death of her 18-year-old son when he visited her home and subjected her to a "terrifying" ordeal.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the vulnerable mum thought she was going to die during the "cowardly" violence, lost two teeth and has been left with nightmares and flashbacks.

After the attack, Shaw, who also hit the woman with a golf club, went home, climbed onto his roof and sparked a stand-off with police.

He hit an officer with one of the roof tiles he threw down.

Shaw, 54, of Edendale Ave, Blyth, admitted assault, common assault on an emergency worker, theft and criminal damage.

The basis of his plea was that he had gone to the victim’s house and an argument started, which became physical.

He said he put his hands around her neck, then pushed a sock into her mouth, as well as one of his fingers, and when the victim bit down he withdrew his hand, knocking out two of her teeth in the process.

Judge Edward Legard told Shaw: "You knew that she was emotionally vulnerable and unstable having lost her 18-year-old son not that long before.

"It is clear you were intoxicated. After making one or two bizarre comments you took hold of her by the throat and you began to strangle her, saying words to the effect 'can you not breathe?'

"You then forced something, a cloth or piece of paper into her mouth and began to suffocate her.

"She, unsurprisingly, fought as hard as she could in order to preserve her life.”

The judge said there was further "pushing and shoving" before Shaw picked up a golf club and hit the victim's leg with it.

Judge Legard said the "cowardly" attack was a "particularly distressing and frightening experience" for the victim and told him: "She thought she was going to die. She was an emotionally vulnerable woman, it must have been a terrifying experience for her."

As well as the jail term, Shaw was issued with a restraining order.

