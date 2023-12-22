A Blyth man broke into his ex's home and bit off part of her ear during a terrifying attack less than a week after he was given a restraining order to keep him away from her.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ben Chesney lay in wait until until the woman entered her house then charged out of a bedroom and started punching and stamping on her.

Even after she managed to get out of the property and climb a three-foot fence to try and get away, Chesney caught up with her, started to strangle her then bit a piece of flesh from her right ear, leaving cartilage exposed and skin missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outdoor part of the onslaught was caught on CCTV and chilling footage played in court captured the victim screaming "please help me" and shouting "oh my god" as she came under repeated attack.

Ben Chesney. Picture: Northumbria Police

At Newcastle Crown Court, Chesney was jailed for eight years, with a four year extended licence to protect the public.

Mr Recorder Anthony Dunne told him: "Your current risk of causing serious harm is very high, particularly to any future intimate partners."

The recorder said both the video and the woman's injuries were "distressing" to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Kate Barnes told the court Chesney was issued with a restraining order by North Tyneside Magistrates on September 13 to keep him away from the woman.

On September 19 the victim returned to her home and noticed a smell of smoke.

Miss Barnes told the court: "She went towards her bedroom and the defendant charged out of her daughter's room.

"He had gone into the property without her permission and without her knowledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He pushed her into her bedroom, got on top of her, punching and stamping on her head repeatedly.

"He put his hand over her mouth to stop her from screaming.

"She managed to break away but he dragged her into the living room by her hair and continued to punch and stamp on her as she lay in a ball.

"He repeatedly said 'I will kill you'."

The court heard Chesney picked up a bread knife during the attack and Miss Barnes added: "She pretended to be in and out of consciousness then took the opportunity to run to the back door.

"She flung herself over the three-foot fence around her garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The defendant caught up, grabbed her and got on top of her.

"He began to strangle her and put his hand over her mouth to stop her screaming."

Miss Barnes said the woman bit Chesney's fingers to try and stop the attack but added: "He turned her over and bit a piece of flesh from her right ear.

"He continued to punch and stamp on her head and attempted to drag her back towards the address."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately two females who saw what was happening contacted the police and the victim was taken to hospital.

She had multiple small cut wounds to her forehead and the back of her scalp.

Miss Barnes added: "On her right ear the top back part was bitten off and the cartilage was exposed, there was no skin."

The court heard the woman was referred to plastic surgery specialists for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said in a victim statement: "I am constantly looking over my shoulder, my confidence is completely knocked.

"I have received significant treatment for my injuries however I have been left permanently disfigured to my ear.

"This has affected my every day life. I feel I have to wear my hair down at all times to cover the injury."

Chesney, 32, of Dene View Drive, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and three offences of breach of restraining order in relation to unwanted calls and messages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Chesney grew up in New Zealand and since arriving in the UK he has received a seven year sentence for a stabbing of a man and been convictedof common assault in relation to a woman, who was also bitten and punched in the face.