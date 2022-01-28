Blyth man jailed for breaching restraining order after having a sandwich

David McGowan, of Blyth, who was jailed for seven months for breaching a restraining order.

David McGowan was banned from visiting his mum after he was given a suspended prison sentence and a restraining order for stalking her.

But Newcastle Crown Court heard just a month after the orders were imposed, the 33-year-old went to her house for a snack.

Prosecutor John Crawford told the court on November 29 last year McGowan had contacted the police and said he was aware they were "looking for him" over something that was later dropped.

Mr Crawford added: "He gave information to the police that he was heading to his mother's address.

"He contacted his mother, asked her to make him a sandwich and said he was coming.

"His mother told him he should not be coming.

"He said he had told the police he was going to be there so attended in any event.

"His mother said when he attended he was drunk but there were no other issues and indeed she gave him the sandwich he requested.

"Police attended and arrested him."

The court heard the suspended sentence and restraining orders were imposed in October last year after McGowan was convicted of stalking his mother over a period of days in March.

The offence involved McGowan making 50 calls in a ten hour period and sending threatening texts after a row over money.

McGowan, of Chestnut Avenue, Blyth, Northumberland, admitted breach restraining and suspended sentence orders.

Judge Tim Gittins sentenced him to a total of seven months behind bars.

The judge said the breach was "relatively minor in the scheme of things" but added it was another incident that caused his mum "concern".

Judge Gittins told McGowan: "You must appreciate, the restraining order remains in place that prevents contact with your mother, until she applies to vary it and it is varied it will remain in force.

"If you breach that order again the sentences of imprisonment are likely to get longer and longer."