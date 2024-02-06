Blyth man gets suspended sentence after indecent images of children found on his computer
Police raided Jason Holmes' address in December 2022 and seized computer equipment, which contained 1,277 still and moving images of children, who were as young as four.
Newcastle Crown Court heard officers also found three extreme pornography images, featuring adults engaging in sexual activity with animals, on the devices.
Prosecutor Michael Bunch said 357 images were category A, which is the most serious, 77 were category B and 843 were category C.
Mr Bunch told the court: "The age range begins at four."
Holmes, 37, of Hunter Avenue, Blyth, Northumberland, admitted three charges of making indecent photographs of children and one of possessing extreme pornography.
Judge Gavin Doig told him: "These images, moving and still, are of real children who have been abused and by viewing those images you perpetuate this evil."
Holmes was sentenced to 16 months, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements.
He has to sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.
The court heard Holmes has never been in trouble before and the judge said he has a good prospect of rehabilitation.
Andrew Walker, defending, said Holmes is in employment, immediately accepted responsibility, and has sought professional help.