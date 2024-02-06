Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police raided Jason Holmes' address in December 2022 and seized computer equipment, which contained 1,277 still and moving images of children, who were as young as four.

Newcastle Crown Court heard officers also found three extreme pornography images, featuring adults engaging in sexual activity with animals, on the devices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutor Michael Bunch said 357 images were category A, which is the most serious, 77 were category B and 843 were category C.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. (Photo by National World)

Mr Bunch told the court: "The age range begins at four."

Holmes, 37, of Hunter Avenue, Blyth, Northumberland, admitted three charges of making indecent photographs of children and one of possessing extreme pornography.

Judge Gavin Doig told him: "These images, moving and still, are of real children who have been abused and by viewing those images you perpetuate this evil."

Holmes was sentenced to 16 months, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has to sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.

The court heard Holmes has never been in trouble before and the judge said he has a good prospect of rehabilitation.