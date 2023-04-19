David Turnbull has been jailed for two years and nine months.

David Turnbull grabbed his victim by the hair, pulled her to the floor, knelt on her and started to choke her before throwing a cup as she tried to get away from him following an argument.

The woman gave a statement to the police after the violence, but officers were unable to locate Turnbull.

Five days later, after she refused to speak to him on the phone, Turnbull went to her house, kicked at her front door and threw a brick through her kitchen window.

He was arrested and appeared before magistrates on January 25, where he pleaded guilty to assault and criminal damage.

Prosecutor Claire Anderson told the court: "He was released on court bail, with conditions not to contact the complainant or attend her address.

"However, he did just that."

The court heard on February 1, Turnbull went into the victim's home through an unlocked door and demanded she hand over her phone.

Miss Anderson said: "When she refused to do so he became angry. She attempted to leave, however he pulled her by the hair, dragged her back in and punched her.

"As he locked the front door, she was able to escape through the rear door and she called the police from a nearby car park."

The victim said in an impact statement that her two-and-a-half year relationship with Turnbull left her in fear, and added: "He has left me black and blue. I need him out of my life.

"He's going to end up killing me."

Turnbull, 37, of Keelmans Terrace, Blyth, admitted assault in relation to the second attack and judge Penny Moreland sentenced him to two years and nine months. She also made him the subject of a five-year restraining order.

She added: "You left her in fear of leaving her home and in fear of what you might do to her.

"You are responsible for that terror she feels."

