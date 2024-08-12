Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northumberland man has been charged with distributing a video online with the intent of stirring up hatred.

James Aspin, 34, of Blyth, is due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court today, August 12, after the Crown Prosecution Service authorised Northumbria Police to charge him.

He is accused of distributing, showing, or playing a recording of visual images or sounds that are threatening, intending thereby to stir up religious hatred.

The charge relates to an alleged video published to TikTok on or before August 8.

Rosemary Ainslie, acting head of the CPS special crime and counter terrorism division, said: “The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Northumbria Police has been approached for comment.