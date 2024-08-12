Blyth man charged with stirring up religious hatred online

By Craig Buchan
Published 12th Aug 2024, 11:31 GMT
A Northumberland man has been charged with distributing a video online with the intent of stirring up hatred.

James Aspin, 34, of Blyth, is due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court today, August 12, after the Crown Prosecution Service authorised Northumbria Police to charge him.

He is accused of distributing, showing, or playing a recording of visual images or sounds that are threatening, intending thereby to stir up religious hatred.

The charge relates to an alleged video published to TikTok on or before August 8.

Aspin is due to appear before Newcastle Magistrates' Court today.
Aspin is due to appear before Newcastle Magistrates' Court today.

Rosemary Ainslie, acting head of the CPS special crime and counter terrorism division, said: “The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Northumbria Police has been approached for comment.

