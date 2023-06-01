Samuel Mannion started talking to an online social media profile and was told the user of the internet account was a 13-year-old girl.

Over the course of a conversation, Mannion stated he was ‘horny’ and sent images of himself engaged in a sex act.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the person behind the profile was a police officer and Mannion's phone was traced to the Wifi at his girlfriend's address, where he was arrested.

Samuel Mannion was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

Prosecutor Emma Dowling said Mannion, who had a user account that suggested his name was James, made contact with the decoy profile last November 30.

Miss Dowling told the court: "It didn't take him long at all before the conversation became highly sexualised, with a girl he thought was only 13-years-old."

The court heard Mannion had said the girl, who told him she had Covid, was ‘hot’ and he told her: "I'm so horny”.

Mannion was told the person he was chatting to was just 13 but he then sent her a picture, followed by a video, of him masturbating.

Samuel Mannion. Picture: Northumbria Police

He asked for sexual pictures and video conversation with the child but was refused.

Miss Dowling added: "He was traced through Snapchat, his account was registered to his mobile phone.

"His Snapchat account had connected to Wifi at his girlfriend's home address, which is where he was duly arrested.

"Police took photographs of the bathroom to confirm it was the same address."

Mannion, 25, of Poppy Drive, admitted attempting to have sexual communication with a child.

Mr Recorder Toby Hedworth KC sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements.

Mannion must sign the sex offenders register and abide by the terms of a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.

Mark Barlow, defending, said Mannion has been in no trouble before or since the offence, is hard working and has taken steps to address his behaviour.

The judge said he accepted the offence was a ‘one-off’ and said nothing else of concern was found on Mannion's phone when it was examined.