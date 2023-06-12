At 1pm on Saturday, a driver reported that his vehicle had been stolen while parked up in the Morton Street area of Byker in Newcastle.

The driver was delivering a parcel to an address in the street and when he turned around the van was gone.

After immediately calling police to report the theft, officers began a search of the area and the vehicle was found left open nearby on Cleadon Street.

News from Northumbria Police.

Further enquiries were carried out and a man, aged 57, was found in a shed at the rear of a property trying on clothes and opening several parcels, which had been allegedly been taken from the van.

The suspect was brought into custody to be interviewed and has now been charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent, theft from a motor vehicle and driving without insurance.

He is due to appear before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court later this month.

Chief Inspector Elizabeth Gallon, of Northumbria Police, said: “This case shows that as a Force we are ready to act whenever we receive concerning reports like this from the public.

“Our officers swiftly got to the scene when this report came in and that enabled us to track down the suspect and retrieve the items taken from the delivery van.