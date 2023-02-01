A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs on Monday, January 30, and has since been released under investigation.

North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) officers searched the suspect’s Blyth address and seized substances suspected to be cocaine and ecstasy, as well as electronic devices.

The suspect’s car was confiscated under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, as was £4,000 from his bank account and £4,000 in cryptocurrency.

Some of the suspected drugs seized by police.

Andrew Richmond, from NEROCU, said: “This is a very complex investigation into the supply and distribution of illicit drugs.

“Through hard work and information sharing between partners, we were able to make an arrest of a suspect and continue our efforts to tackle this form of organised crime, and our work will not stop there.

“This is another investigation where we have demonstrated the great lengths we will go to tackle and disrupt organised crime and the range of resources at our disposal.”

This investigation was part of Operation Sentinel, a region-wide attempt to combat the illegal supply of drugs.

Head of cyber, technical, and digital capabilities for NEROCU, Jimmy Watson, said: “This has been a fantastic example of a co-ordinated strike against someone suspected of distributing drugs on a large scale and operating from right here in our region.