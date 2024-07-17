Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Northumberland man who severely neglected his dog has been ordered to do unpaid work by a court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Fuller, of Croft Road in Blyth, lost custody of his Jack Russell terrier named Rez after Northumberland County Council received a report concerning the dog’s welfare in March 2023.

When council animal welfare officers visited Fuller, Rez was found to be underweight with his ribs and spine showing, stained with urine, and foul-smelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His nails were overgrown, he was suffering from hair loss and fleas, and his ears were very scabby and ripped at the ends.

Rez has been rehomed after council officers took possession of him. (Photo by Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels)

Officers took possession of Rez, who was taken to a vet and given a body condition score of just two out of five, given when a dog is extremely thin.

After a case was brought by the council, Fuller admitted causing unnecessary suffering to the animal and was prosecuted for other offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 at Newcastle Magistrates Court on June 28.

The court imposed a 12-month community order on Fuller with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work, reduced to 80 hours for his guilty plea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also ordered to pay costs of £978.26 and a victim surcharge of £114, making a total financial penalty of £1092.26, and was disqualified from keeping dogs for two years.

Councillor Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for communities, said: “We will not tolerate animal cruelty and our welfare officers are dedicated and very persistent in bringing offenders to justice time and time again.

“This dog had a series of distressing health ailments, which could have easily been avoided if the owner had sought veterinary treatment. Thankfully with proper care and treatment Rez has made a good recovery.

“We hope that this sentence serves as a warning to others. If you make a commitment to own a pet, then you really must be able to care for it responsibly or face the consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you already have a pet and your financial or personal circumstances change and you are genuinely struggling to care for your pet, please contact our animal welfare team or a local pet charity to see what support you may be able to get.”

Rez has since been rehomed through Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels and is doing well in his new home.