Blyth council tenant evicted after persistent disruption to neighbours and antisocial behaviour
Michael Cole was evicted from his former home at 24 Beal Close in Blyth after Northumberland County Council’s court application to do so, alleging breaches of his tenancy agreement.
Over a period of months there was persistent noise, disturbance, and criminal behaviour at Cole’s property. Incidents occurred at all times of day and night and spilled out onto the streets and to neighbouring properties.
Councillor Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for communities, said: “Now this persistent trouble-maker is out, the property can go to someone in genuine housing need who is much more deserving of it.
“Seeking an eviction is not a decision we take lightly, but we will not tolerate antisocial behaviour and criminal behaviour, whether it takes place in the property or in the community, by the tenant or people visiting the property.
“We made attempts to engage with the tenant, who showed no interest in listening to us or the police and did not seem to care about the distress this behaviour was causing those around him.
“I am sure there has been a sigh of relief in Beal Close now Cole has gone. It really has not been a nice place to live recently.”
The eviction took place on June 27 with the assistance of Northumbria Police.
Inspector Jonathan Caisley said: “We hope this eviction offers peace of mind to the local residents who have been affected by this serious antisocial behaviour, and that our firm stance will mean other residents are not frightened to come forward and report antisocial behaviour.”