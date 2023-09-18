Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Magistrates ordered the property, located on Crofton Street, to be closed after an investigation by Northumberland County Council’s housing service and Northumbria Police.

Multiple complaints of drug dealing and drug use, excessive noise, and antisocial behaviour in the property and communal areas were received. An associate of the tenant had also seriously assaulted two visitors to the address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breaching the closure order can be punished by a fine or imprisonment.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The address on Crofton Street has been closed for three months. (Photo by Google)

Councillor Gordon Stewart, the cabinet member for communities, said: “Residents have a right to live in their homes in peace and without fear.

“We hope that this closure order sends out a strong message that behaviour that ruins the safety and quality of life for other people in Northumberland will not be tolerated.

“I hope this positive outcome offers local residents reassurance that their concerns around antisocial behaviour are taken seriously, and we would always encourage them to report concerns to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Jonathan Caisley from Northumbria Police added: “It is quite clear that the use of the premises has resulted in nuisance and fear to members of the public, and that there has been serious disorder in and around it.

“A closure order was necessary to prevent the anti-social behaviour from continuing and we are delighted that this order has now been secured.