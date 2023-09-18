Blyth council tenant banned from home for three months after drug use, assault, noise, and antisocial behaviour complaints
Magistrates ordered the property, located on Crofton Street, to be closed after an investigation by Northumberland County Council’s housing service and Northumbria Police.
Multiple complaints of drug dealing and drug use, excessive noise, and antisocial behaviour in the property and communal areas were received. An associate of the tenant had also seriously assaulted two visitors to the address.
Breaching the closure order can be punished by a fine or imprisonment.
Councillor Gordon Stewart, the cabinet member for communities, said: “Residents have a right to live in their homes in peace and without fear.
“We hope that this closure order sends out a strong message that behaviour that ruins the safety and quality of life for other people in Northumberland will not be tolerated.
“I hope this positive outcome offers local residents reassurance that their concerns around antisocial behaviour are taken seriously, and we would always encourage them to report concerns to us.”
Inspector Jonathan Caisley from Northumbria Police added: “It is quite clear that the use of the premises has resulted in nuisance and fear to members of the public, and that there has been serious disorder in and around it.
“A closure order was necessary to prevent the anti-social behaviour from continuing and we are delighted that this order has now been secured.
“We will continue to closely monitor the area, and should anyone breach this order, they will face criminal repercussions and further police action.”