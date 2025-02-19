A Blyth burglar who was caught out by a ‘Home Alone-style' trap has been jailed for more than three years.

Shortly before 3am on November 9 last year, Paul Howell attempted to gain entry to a property on Bondicar Terrace, Blyth.

However, the occupants of the address had set a ‘trap’ following a number of recent attempted burglary reports – attaching string between their home and a full bucket of water.

Howell sprung the ‘trap’ before fleeing the scene, and the overturned bucket led to the occupants checking their CCTV footage days later and reporting the offence.

Paul Howell has been jailed for more than three years. Picture: Northumbria Police

The 56-year-old, of Disraeli Street, was soon arrested and charged with attempted burglary.

Howell was also charged in connection with two separate burglary offences the following week at another address on Laburnum Avenue, also in Blyth.

On that occasion, the burglar forced entry into the property before stealing an array of items including jewellery and pedal cycles - the majority of which was recovered following a search of his own address following his arrest.

Howell pleaded guilty to all charges at Newcastle Crown Court in December, and he appeared before the same court on Tuesday where he was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison.

Leading the investigation, Detective Constable Jon Mullen, of Northumbria Police, said: “Burglary is an invasive crime which sadly leaves people feeling unsafe in their own homes.

“Howell is a prolific offender who is now facing a lengthy spell behind bars following this sentence.”

Det Con Mullen added: “This case is the latest example which demonstrates the importance of reporting anything suspicious in their communities.

“We will continue to act upon these reports and do everything in our power to bring those responsible for offences in our areas before court to face justice.”

Northumbria Police have dedicated burglary teams based across the North East who are tasked with reviewing every break-in, pursuing perpetrators and working with colleagues to help prevent further offences from taking place.

If you’ve been a victim of crime, please report it by sending a direct message on social media, using the live chat function or by visiting the ‘Report’ page of the Force’s website. In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, always ring 999.