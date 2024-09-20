Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Front Traditional Fish and Chip Shop in Newbiggin-by-the-sea had its windows smashed for the second time in three months.

Owner of the The Front, Navdeep Kumar, was saddened to find his windows had been smashed once again on Monday, leaving him feeling targeted for reasons unbeknownst to him.

The incident followed a separate act of vandalism, which took place on July 17 when one of the offenders apparently used a hammer to smash the chippy's windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV footage from Monday shows two people on bikes outside the shop on Front Street, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, throwing bricks that were brought in a basket through the windows before cycling away.

Navdeep Kumar (left) worries his fish and chip shop is being targeted.

Navdeep, 43, who took over the shop in February 2024, said: “I'm new in this area, I’ve been in the fish and chip business the last 18 years and never had any single incident in my entire life.

"All the community is very nice around here. What must happen for somebody to act with a hammer and smash a window?

"I don't have any fallout with anybody around here. They just come on purpose to destroy my business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both incidents have been reported to Northumbria police, but they are treating them as separate incidents.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 11pm on Monday (September 16), we received a report of criminal damage at a premises on Front Street in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea.

“It was reported that offenders had smashed windows of the building before making off from the scene. “Enquiries into the report are ongoing.

“Anyone with information which they believe could assist our enquiries, should contact us via direct message on social media, live chat on our website or submit an online form, quoting the crime reference 110040V/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’re unable to contact us in these ways, please call 101.”

Only The Front appears to have been targeted and now the shop is in the process of getting new shutters and replacement windows for the second time. Navdeep described feeling disheartened and confused about the reasons behind the attacks.

"Lots to a tourist come here and it’s a bad impression when it looks like a sad story,” he added.

"When it's new business, you spend lots of money – all your life savings, you know?”