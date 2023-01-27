Big increase in reported sex crimes.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show Northumbria Police recorded 975 sexual offences in Northumberland in the year to September – up from 904 during the previous 12 months and the highest since equivalent records began in 2007.

It follows a trend across England and Wales, as police forces logged a record 199,021 sex crimes in the year to September – up 17% on the 12 months before.

Diana Fawcett, chief executive of Victim Support, said: "This huge rise in recorded sexual offences comes as the percentage of cases seeing justice has plummeted to an abysmal new low.

"Charges for rape and sexual offences have been falling sharply for six years. Police and the CPS have a duty to survivors who have experienced life-changing trauma. They must do better and start delivering justice."

The ONS urged "caution" when interpreting the data on sexual offences, which could be affected by a “number of factors” including improvements in how police record crime and victims being more willing to come forward and report incidents.

In Northumberland, 24,004 crimes in total were recorded by police – up by 11% on the 21,611 the year before.

Minister for Policing, Crime and Fire Chris Philp said: "Overall crime in England and Wales has dropped by 50% since 2010 but I am clear that there is much more to do, particularly to protect women and girls.