Berwick woman who took cocaine admits drug driving
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lisa Deans, 43, from Eastcliffe, Spittal, pleaded guilty to the offence at Berwick Magistrates’ Court.
The court heard that police stopped her VW Polo on a routine check in the Dock Road area of Tweedmouth around 9.10pm on July 6 last year.
The defendant failed a roadside drug test with the proportion of cocaine in her blood measuring not less than 13UGC. The limit is 10UGC.
In mitigation, magistrates were told the defendant had taken cocaine on a night out in Newcastle a couple of days before.
"She bitterly regrets it,” solicitor Ian O’Rourke told the court in her defence.
She was banned from getting behind the wheel for 12 months and ordered to pay a fine and costs totalling £253.