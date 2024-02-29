Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lisa Deans, 43, from Eastcliffe, Spittal, pleaded guilty to the offence at Berwick Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that police stopped her VW Polo on a routine check in the Dock Road area of Tweedmouth around 9.10pm on July 6 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defendant failed a roadside drug test with the proportion of cocaine in her blood measuring not less than 13UGC. The limit is 10UGC.

Berwick magistrates' court.

In mitigation, magistrates were told the defendant had taken cocaine on a night out in Newcastle a couple of days before.

"She bitterly regrets it,” solicitor Ian O’Rourke told the court in her defence.