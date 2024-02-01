Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Claire Purvis, of Sunnyside Crescent, Tweedmouth, appeared at Berwick Magistrates’ Court last Thursday.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to a drug driving charge and another of possession of cocaine.

Magistrates heard the defendant was pulled over by Northumbria Police officers when driving a Kia Rio in the Adams Drive area of Spittal around 11pm on June 28 last year.

Prosecutor Jessica Singh said: “Officers were on patrol in the Highcliffe area and noticed the defendant’s vehicle pulling away from an address known by police to be linked with drugs.

"The defendant was stopped and tested positive for cocaine. Two wraps containing white powder tested positive for cocaine.”

The court was told the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Benzoylecgonine (the main metabolite of cocaine), in her blood, namely 426mg, exceeded the specified limit of 50mg.

In mitigation, Ian O’Rourke said: “There was nothing about her driving which suggested she was unfit. Police found two small wraps of cocaine for personal use.

"She had fallen off the rails for a period. She was a carer for her uncle who sadly died from cancer. She has put that behind her now.”

He told magistrates the defendant had taken cocaine the previous day but it was still in her system.

She was disqualified from driving for 14 months and ordered to pay £281 in fines, surcharge and court costs.