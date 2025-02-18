A victim who endured ‘absolute hell’ at the hands of a Berwick paedophile has bravely shared her experience to encourage others to report abuse.

Robert Evans is now behind bars after his victim contacted police.

Evans sexually assaulted the victim – a 14-year-old girl – at an address in the Northumberland area in November 2022.

The offending was soon reported to police, and Evans was swiftly arrested and later charged with sexual assault and engaging in sexual communications with a child.

Evans, 58, of Foul Ford, maintained his innocence but was found guilty on both counts by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court in December.

He appeared before the same court on Monday where he was sentenced to two years and three months in prison. Evans was also made subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders’ register for a decade.

An impact statement from the victim which was read out in court said: “The past few years have been absolute hell for me.

“My schoolwork suffered so much it got to the point I couldn’t go to school. I was so anxious, I was getting pains in my tummy and feeling so sick all the time.

“I have spent the years in fear and reliving the incident when I should have been studying for my exams and spending time having fun with my friends – not being shut in my room and frightened to go out.

“I don’t think he will ever understand how ill he made me during all of this, I don’t think he even cares. I won’t ever forgive you for the years of hell I have gone through – I just hope others will stand up to people like you.”

The officer in charge of the case, Constable Leonard Oliver, of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding department, said: “The victim in this case has been subjected to a horrendous ordeal, and she has shown remarkable bravery throughout this process in order to bring such a calculating predator to justice.

“I want to thank her for her courage, dignity and determination to prevent Evans from targeting other victims. Thanks to her, a dangerous offender has now been removed from our community and has been handed a lengthy spell behind bars.

“I hope the sentence will bring a degree of closure for the victim and allow her to begin moving forward with her life.”

He added “I hope that this sentence sends a strong message to those who have committed these types of crimes – you won’t get away with them and we’ll do everything in our power to put you before the courts.

“As a Force, protecting the vulnerable and ensuring the most serious offenders like Evans are brought to justice are top priorities for us.

“If you’ve been a victim of sexual abuse, please know that we can help you – and we will listen to you.”

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse can contact police by sending a direct message on social media, or by using the ‘Report’ forms or live chat function on the Northumbria Police website.

For those unable to contact police in this way, please call 101.