Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Donadas Klinivicius, 38, of Woolmarket, pleaded guilty to the offence after police found him in possession of an extendable baton.

Berwick Magistrates’ Court heard that the defendant, a diabetic, had collapsed in the street near his home on December 12. The ambulance service called police who found the baton when carrying out an identification search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian O’Rourke, in defence, told the court: “He has no memory of leaving his home address or how he ended up on the street but says it was habit to carry a small baton in his pocket in case he was accosted by drunks.”

He had been working at the Brewers Arms pub at the time of the offence but is now employed at Haggerston Castle Holiday Park.