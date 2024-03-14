Berwick man fined for carrying extendable baton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Donadas Klinivicius, 38, of Woolmarket, pleaded guilty to the offence after police found him in possession of an extendable baton.
Berwick Magistrates’ Court heard that the defendant, a diabetic, had collapsed in the street near his home on December 12. The ambulance service called police who found the baton when carrying out an identification search.
Ian O’Rourke, in defence, told the court: “He has no memory of leaving his home address or how he ended up on the street but says it was habit to carry a small baton in his pocket in case he was accosted by drunks.”
He had been working at the Brewers Arms pub at the time of the offence but is now employed at Haggerston Castle Holiday Park.
He was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs.