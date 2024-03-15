Berwick man admits spitting on police officer
Allan Bloomfield of Union Park Road in Tweedmouth had previously pleaded guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly.
The court heard police had been called to the Seaview area of the town shortly after midnight on January 3 when the 39-year-old was seen lying face down in a garden.
“He became extremely abusive to an officer and began to struggle physically,” prosecutor James Lond told the court. “As an officer was about to close the police vehicle cell door the defendant cleared his throat and spat saliva towards him, landing on his waterproof coat.”
Judge Currer said: “This was an extremely unpleasant thing to do, especially when we’re living with Covid.”
After reading a pre-sentence report by the probation service, the defendant was given a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation activity days. He was also ordered to pay £150 compensation to the police officer.