Berwick man admits drug driving charge
and live on Freeview channel 276
Barry James, 36, of Prior Road, Tweedmouth, pleaded guilty to the offence at Berwick Magistrates’ Court.
The court heard that police spoke to the defendant after seeing his vehicle stop outside Costcutter on Main Street, Tweedmouth, on August 23.
Officers felt the defendant appeared ‘on edge’ and conducted a roadside drugs test which he failed.
He was taken to Middle Engine Lane police station in Wallsend where he gave a blood sample showing Benzoylecgonine (BZE), a cocaine break-down product, measuring not less than 705ugs. The legal limit is 50.
The court heard the defendant had taken cocaine the previous weekend and thought it would no longer be in his system.
“He is disgusted with himself,” said Ian O’Rourke in mitigation.
The defendant was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay a surcharge and costs of £133.