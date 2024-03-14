Berwick man admits drink driving after being unable to book a taxi home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Reith, 69, from Highcliffe, Spittal, admitted the charge at Berwick Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard how police noticed a Vauxhall Astra parked outside the Albion Inn on Billendean Road on February 5.

Hours later it was spotted on Adams Drive where the defendant failed a roadside breath test. He was taken to Middle Engine Lane police station in Wallsend where he provided a positive breath test of 45mg alc in 100ml breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

The court heard the defendant had been working at the pub. He had contacted several taxi firms to book a ride home but without success.

"He thought he was probably alright to drive and took a chance,” explained Ian O’Rourke in defence.