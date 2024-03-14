Berwick man admits drink driving after being unable to book a taxi home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andrew Reith, 69, from Highcliffe, Spittal, admitted the charge at Berwick Magistrates’ Court.
The court heard how police noticed a Vauxhall Astra parked outside the Albion Inn on Billendean Road on February 5.
Hours later it was spotted on Adams Drive where the defendant failed a roadside breath test. He was taken to Middle Engine Lane police station in Wallsend where he provided a positive breath test of 45mg alc in 100ml breath. The legal limit is 35mg.
The court heard the defendant had been working at the pub. He had contacted several taxi firms to book a ride home but without success.
"He thought he was probably alright to drive and took a chance,” explained Ian O’Rourke in defence.
The defendant was banned from driving for 12 months, reduced to nine on completion of a drink driver rehabilitation course. He was also told to pay a fine, costs and surcharge totalling £253.