A Berwick lorry driver has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash on the A19 in North Yorkshire.

PC Rosie Prior and Ryan Welford were killed in a collision at Bagby, near Thirsk, on Saturday, January 11.

North Yorkshire Police repported that PC Prior had pulled over to help other motorists who had been in an earlier, separate collision between a black Ford Focus and a silver Audi car.

As PC Prior plus the driver and passenger from a silver Audi were stood on the verge of the road, an approaching heavy goods vehicle (HGV) collided with them.

PC Rosie Prior and Ryan Welford. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

PC Prior, 45, and the driver of the Audi, Ryan Welford, 41, from Knaresborough, died at the scene.

A teenage boy from the Audi is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The driver of the HGV, a 65-year-old man from Berwick was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

North Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable Tim Forber said: “We are doing everything we can to support Rosie’s family, along with the family of a man who was also tragically killed in the incident.

“This is clearly a deeply traumatic and heartbreaking event for everyone involved and we ask that the two families are left alone to grieve in peace.”