A paedophile who groomed his victim and abused him over the course of a seven-year period has been jailed for fifteen years.

Patterson, 27, of Briarsyde, Benton, was charged with a series of offences and pleaded guilty to possession, making and distributing indecent images of children.

Following a seven-day trial at Newcastle Crown Court in July, he was also found guilty of two counts of rape, two of sexual activity with a child and sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Steven Patterson manipulated his victim into keeping quiet but has now been brought to justice after police uncovered his offending.

Northumbria Police’s POLIT department – a dedicated team working to protect vulnerable children - swiftly launched an investigation assisted by the victim and Patterson was arrested in November 2021.

Patterson appeared before the same court on Tuesday, 26th November, where he was jailed for a total of 15 years. He will also remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Leading the investigation, detective constable Steph Heaney, of Northumbria Police, said: “First of all, I want to recognise the remarkable courage of the survivor in this case.

“Patterson is a dangerous predator who is now facing a long spell behind bars, and this outcome was only made possible by the survivor’s incredible bravery.

“I hope this sentence gives the survivor some form of closure that will allow them to continue rebuilding their life and moving forward in any way they can.”

She added: “We would like to take this opportunity to urge all victims of sexual abuse to come forward, no matter how much time has passed.

“Patterson’s crimes went under the radar for years, but he is now facing justice for his abhorrent behaviour.

“Our message to survivors is clear – we are here to support you and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, should contact police using the ‘Report’ pages on the Northumbria Police website, or by sending the Force a direct message on social media.

Anyone unable to report this way should call 101. In an emergency, or if a crime is ongoing, always call 999