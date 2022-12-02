News you can trust since 1854
Belford farming firm to face trial after woman killed by cow

A farming company faces trial next year after a primary school teacher was killed by a cow.

By Karon Kelly
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 1:05pm

Marian Clode died after she encountered the animal as she walked along a public bridle path during an Easter break with her family on April 3, 2016.

The 61-year-old, who was born in Derry but lived in Greater Manchester, had been staying at a holiday cottage at Swinhoe Farm, near Belford.

J M Nixon & Son, which is based at Swinhoe Farm, has been charged with a health and safety offence in relation to the incident.

During a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court, Alistair Nixon, representing the partnership, pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to ensure the health and safety of persons other than employees.

The charge relates to the partnership failing to ensure that people, who were not in their employment, were not exposed to risks to their health and safety from the movement of cattle.

A trial, which could last around eight days, has now been listed to start next November.

Judge Paul Sloan KC said: "I am adjourning the matter for trial and as you have heard the trial is listed on November 27 next year.

"There will be a further pre-trial hearing before that date."