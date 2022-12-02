Marian Clode died after she encountered the animal as she walked along a public bridle path during an Easter break with her family on April 3, 2016.

The 61-year-old, who was born in Derry but lived in Greater Manchester, had been staying at a holiday cottage at Swinhoe Farm, near Belford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

J M Nixon & Son, which is based at Swinhoe Farm, has been charged with a health and safety offence in relation to the incident.

Newcastle Crown Court.

During a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court, Alistair Nixon, representing the partnership, pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to ensure the health and safety of persons other than employees.

The charge relates to the partnership failing to ensure that people, who were not in their employment, were not exposed to risks to their health and safety from the movement of cattle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trial, which could last around eight days, has now been listed to start next November.

Judge Paul Sloan KC said: "I am adjourning the matter for trial and as you have heard the trial is listed on November 27 next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad