Northumbria Police officers had initially pulled Liam Friar over in a car and found £1,360 in his wallet and a small snap bag containing white powder residue.

A search at a police station revealed Friar had nine bags of cocaine hidden in his shoe.

And when officers went to his Belford home they found the designer watch, alongside £3,450 in cash on his bedside table.

Liam Friar was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

When his two mobile phones were inspected, a "debt" list containing names of 18 customers was found, along with messages which showed he had been selling drugs.

Prosecutor Rachael Glover told Newcastle Crown Court: "An investigation into the defendant's accounts showed that £86,122 went into his three bank accounts between January 2 2020 and July 7 2021. He wasn't declaring any legitimate means."

Friar, 24, of Meadow Garth, who has no previous convictions, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

He confessed to officials he had been dealing for around four years.

Judge Christopher Prince sentenced him to 31 months behind bars.

The judge told him: "It doesn't require me to lecture you publicly on the impact cocaine and other class A drugs have, to the detriment of users.

"You were profiting from the sales you were making in such a dangerous, illegal drug."

Prosecutors have now commenced proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act to seize his assets.

Richard Bloomfield, defending, said Friar's immaturity, his own drug use and gambling were all factors in him becoming involved in dealing.