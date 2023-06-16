Newcastle Crown Court.

Kayleigh Gair became angry following the break-down of her relationship with her former partner - who had already moved on with a new girlfriend at the time of the attack.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that the victims were in bed in Ashington, at around midnight in December, when they were awoken by the front door opening.

Neill Pallister, prosecuting, said the ex got out of bed and immediately knew it was Gair downstairs in her home.

Mr Pallister said: "She describes the defendant as shouting inside the address 'Where is she?'

"She then described how she grabbed Gair to stop her going up the stairs but nevertheless the defendant managed to get up the stairs."

The court heard that the 27-year-old, of Millfield North, Bedlington, then struck her ex when she made an attempt to protect her new partner.

Gair then launched a "persistent" assault on the pair which included punches and a headbutt.

The court heard the violence started inside but then spread to the garden after Gair was forced out of the property.

The defendant then retreated back inside to collect her mobile phone but instead stole one of the females' iPhones.

She was later arrested and she pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft.

Judge Timothy Gittins sentenced her to 12 months behind bars suspended for two years.

The judge said: "You took that break-up badly.

"People take the break-downs of relationships badly. Sometimes it is a sad period of time.

"But to react in the way you did was wholly out of kilter with anything that was appropriate and indeed was seriously unpleasant.

"You attended her home address for pretext to get some of your property back but it was late at night.

"What you engaged in thereafter was, in my judgement, both inside and outside in the garden, was a sustained assault on both women.

"You used at one point a headbutt that caused a nose to bleed."

The court heard Gair, who has two previous convictions including one for stalking, accepted responsibility for her actions but didn't have full recollection of the incident.

Lorraine Mustard, defending, said: "This was a significant relationship for her since she was 17 years of age - for ten years of her life."

Ms Mustard added that Gair was also the primary carer for her grandfather.