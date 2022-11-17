People can drop off unwanted blades and sharp objects with no questions asked.

They could include old kitchen knives, machetes, and other weapons such as ornamental swords, to prevent them falling into the wrong hands.

The box is one of seven in the Northumbria Police force area which have been in place since Monday, and will remain until Sunday, November 20.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron with one of the surrender bins. Seven have been put in place for the week across the Northumbria Police force area, including at Bedlington Police Station.

Serious violence and knife crime lead for Northumbria Police, Chief Superintendent Helena Barron, said: “The impact of carrying a knife can be devastating, with lives lost, loved ones left heartbroken and futures ruined.

“There can never be an acceptable reason to carry a knife or any kind of weapon and we would urge those who believe otherwise to think again.”

“Tackling knife crime is a priority for us and this dedicated operation is very much an extension of the work we are carrying out every single day to reduce the impact of this type of offending.

“From taking positive action against anyone found in possession of a knife, to educating young people about the dangers of carrying weapons, we are committed to working with our partners to make sure our communities continue to be as safe as they can be.”

The surrender bins are part of a national week of action aimed at reiterating the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.

As part of the campaign, known as Operation Sceptre, officers will also be conducting knife searches, targeting suspects, and delivering educational activities in schools.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: “Recently, up and down the country, we have seen a number of high-profile cases involving the irresponsible use of knives and the horrific consequences.

“Across the region we are working relentlessly to tackle the root causes and clampdown on all serious violence.

“My Violence Reduction Unit and incredible organisations like Tanya’s are working hard to educate our young people and drive the changes needed to support our police and ultimately keep our communities safe.