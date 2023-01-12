William McPhee accused the woman during a phone call of starring in an x-rated video on the internet and refused to accept her denials.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 22-year-old tree surgeon stormed to her mother's home, where she was visiting, and attacked the door with an axe, which he had in his car for work.

Prosecutor Rachael Glover told the court the victim contacted the police, who later escorted her to her home address, where she found £1,000 of her clothes and possessions had been burned in the back yard.

Newcastle Crown Court.

Miss Glover told the court McPhee made the outrageous accusation last October and went on: "He accused her of being in a pornographic video he had seen on the internet.

"This was not the case. She tried to tell the defendant it wasn't her."

Miss Glover said after the axe attack on the door the woman went home and added: "Upon walking into the back yard she saw the remains of a fire and upon checking the house she noticed most of her clothing was missing.

"She saw in the remains of the fire her hairdryer and pieces of her clothing.

"The value, approximately, she estimates was about £1,000."

Miss Glover said: "This was clearly a revenge attack, believing her to be in a pornographic video."

A later statement added: "I've been left with nothing at this stage. I'm shocked and surprised by his actions today and worried about what he might be capable of doing."

The court heard McPhee handed himself into the police and admitted and apologised for what he had done.

Matthew Hopkins, defending, said McPhee has shown remorse for what he did.

Mr Recorder Jonathan Sandiford KC told McPhee: "You got yourself into what can only be described as a right state, angry, seeing red, as you described it.

"You are going to have to learn to control your temper when you get annoyed about things."

The judge said McPhee has a realistic prospect of rehabilitation and sentenced him to 20 months, suspended for two years, with programme requirements.

