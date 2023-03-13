Jamie Douglas, 32, was allowed to walk free from Newcastle Crown Court, but warned to stay out of trouble.

Jamie Douglas approached his victim, who was at a bus stop in Durham Road in Cramlington, at around 7.20am last September.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 32-year-old stood around for a short time before snatching the bag from the victim's shoulder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Glover, prosecuting, said: "As she waited she became aware of a male standing behind her shoulder.

"She did not pay him any attention, thinking he was waiting for the bus."

The court heard Douglas then made his move and pulled the bag from her with force.

Ms Glover added: "She did not fight back because she was in fear of being assaulted. However, the defendant pulled the bag with such force it caused her to lose her balance."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman fell to the ground and suffered a minor head injury and a cut to her finger.

The defendant ran off with the bag which contained her bank card, £15 and other personal items.

She quickly cancelled her card but was notified about a failed transaction at a petrol station.

Police were called and were able to identify Douglas, of Rothesay Terrace, Bedlington, who had tried to use her card to buy fuel and goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested and later pleaded guilty to robbery and fraud.

Sean Routledge, mitigating, told the court his client, who has been in custody since December, had struggled with drug addiction.

He added: "He has used his time well on remand. He has worked with the mental health team, the finance team and he has a cleaning job.

"The defendant has been offered a job doing ground work and laying cables with his brother."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Recorder Gavin Doig told Douglas he would have sent him to prison if it were not for his "frank" admissions in interview.

The judge sentenced him to two years behind bars, suspended for two years.

He said: "I'm going to give this defendant a chance. But he cannot expect another.

"It is that frank admission that has saved you today. It is up to you whether you come back here."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad