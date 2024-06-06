Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Large quantities of rubbish have been left behind after parties on Alnmouth beach in recent weeks.

Some 20 bags of rubbish were collected by local residents one recent Saturday morning – only for them to find a similar problem awaiting them on Sunday morning when they returned.

The debris by the golf course included items of clothing, rucksacks, towels and blankets but of more concern were the large quantities of plastic bottles, empty beer cans and glass bottles, many of which were broken.

