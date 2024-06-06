Beach party debris including broken glass bottles angers Alnmouth residents
Some 20 bags of rubbish were collected by local residents one recent Saturday morning – only for them to find a similar problem awaiting them on Sunday morning when they returned.
The debris by the golf course included items of clothing, rucksacks, towels and blankets but of more concern were the large quantities of plastic bottles, empty beer cans and glass bottles, many of which were broken.
One resident, who did not want to be named, said: "We don’t mind kids coming here to let off steam, but to leave so much rubbish is disgusting. They show absolutely no respect for the planet by leaving all those plastic bottles – or other beach users with all the broken glass they left behind. Can’t the parents or school teach these kids that this behaviour is not acceptable.”