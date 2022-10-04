Ban for Northumberland man filmed driving at 110 mph on the A1

Twenty-year-old Blayn Scott of Restoration Cottages, Scremerston, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving by driving at excessive speed on the A1 at Lamberton on August 23 last year.

Depute fiscal Fiona Hamilton told Jedburgh Sheriff Court that police officers were investigating another road traffic matter involving Scott and seized his mobile phone and came across a video filmed by someone showing Scott driving at 110 miles per hour.

Scott's lawyer said: “He accelerated up to that speed and his friend videoed that speed for five seconds, and then he brought the speed back down.”

Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

The lawyer said Scott had committed another dangerous driving offence last October – which post-dated the A1 incident – and had received a 14-month suspended jail sentence and a two-year ban at Newcastle Crown Court.

Scott, who travels across the UK as a technician involved in rope access to make safe road edges, is set to keep his job despite losing his licence and was able to pay a fine.

In addition to the 12-month ban, he was fined £500 with a £20 victim surcharge.