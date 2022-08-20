News you can trust since 1854
Ballykissangel star Stephen Tompkinson denies North Tyneside grievous bodily harm charge

Ballykissangel and DCI Banks television star Stephen Tompkinson is to appear at Newcastle Crown Court accused of assaulting a man near his North Tyneside home.

By Kevin Clark
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 3:31 pm
Stephen Tompkinson.
The actor has denied a single count of inflicting grievous bodily harm, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed.

A CPS statement said: “Stephen Tompkinson, aged 56, of Beech Grove, Whitley Bay, appeared before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday August 10 to face a single charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

“He pleaded not guilty to the charge and will next appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, September 7.”

Born in Stockton, Stephen Tompkinson first found fame as the unscrupulous reporter Damien Day in Channel 4 sitcom Drop the Dead Donkey 1 before being cast as Father Peter Clifford in Ballykissangel in 1996.

He first appeared as Inspector Alan Banks in DCI Banks: Aftermath in 2010.

Other credits include Brassed Off, Wild at Heart and Prime Suspect.