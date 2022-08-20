Ballykissangel star Stephen Tompkinson denies North Tyneside grievous bodily harm charge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Tompkinson.

The actor has denied a single count of inflicting grievous bodily harm, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed.

A CPS statement said: “Stephen Tompkinson, aged 56, of Beech Grove, Whitley Bay, appeared before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday August 10 to face a single charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

“He pleaded not guilty to the charge and will next appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, September 7.”

Born in Stockton, Stephen Tompkinson first found fame as the unscrupulous reporter Damien Day in Channel 4 sitcom Drop the Dead Donkey 1 before being cast as Father Peter Clifford in Ballykissangel in 1996.

He first appeared as Inspector Alan Banks in DCI Banks: Aftermath in 2010.